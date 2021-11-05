Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Tickets at the Charing Cross Theatre, London

    Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

    Janie Dee stars in the 2013 Tony Award Winner for Best Play

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    5 November 2021 - 8 January 2022

    Next Available Performances of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

    TODAY is 7th October 2021

    November 2021 December 2021 January 2022

    Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike news

    London premiere of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike postponed 13/3/2020, 11.40am
    Full casting announced for London premiere of 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike' 18/2/2020, 7pm
    Olivier Award winner Janie Dee to star in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at the Charing Cross Theatre 25/1/2020, 1.45pm

    Tags:

    PlayComedyMatinee WednesdaysMatinee Saturday

    We use cookies