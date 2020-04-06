Menu
    Come From Away Tickets at the Phoenix Theatre, London

    Come From Away

    Come From Away tickets are now available for the Phoenix Theatre run starring Alice Fearn.

    1043 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 10+
    Running time
    1hr 40min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 18 December 2021.
    Content
    Come From Away Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (1043 customer reviews)

    Cherie R Litwiller

    6 April 20

    Fantastic show! Loved it!

    Ursula Booz

    21 March 20

    Come From Away was the best musical I have ever seen. Very impressive staging with good music and humour and sensitiveness. It was extremely energetic and I was surprised that I had to laugh quite a lot considering the subject matter. The scene where one Jewish man confessed to be Jewish and then everybody with various religious beliefs prayed together was incredibly touching and truly wonderful. This is a BRILLIANT musical and I will recommend it to everybody!

    Next Available Performances of Come From Away

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021 October 2021 November 2021 December 2021

    Come From Away news

    Plans for Come From Away film has been announced! 3/2/2021, 9am
    Come From Away concert version to open in February 2021 for a limited run! 11/12/2020, 9.05am
    Musical film based on Come From Away confirmed to be in the works 13/8/2020, 1.25pm
    Come From Away FAQ: Your top 15 questions answered! 20/4/2020, 3pm

