    Mary Poppins Tickets at the Prince Edward Theatre, London

    Mary Poppins

    The incredible Mary Poppins the musical returns to London starring Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp

    1498 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    5+
    Running time
    2hr 50 min (inc. interval)
    Content
    Mary Poppins contains theatrical smoke and fog effects, pyrotechnics, strobe lighting and loud noises.
    Special notice
    “MARY POPPINS is recommended for a general audience. As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, we recommend MARY POPPINS for ages 7 and up. Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted into the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats you could be refused entry. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket.”

    Mary Poppins Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (1498 customer reviews)

    Karen Smith

    23 May 20

    This show is just AMAZING!!! Would recommend to anybody, young or old. My husband wasn't greatly looking forward to it, but even he really enjoyed it and was surprised at just how good it was!!!

    Daphne Van der Linden

    2 April 20

    Absolutely wonderful! I only stopped smiling when it was time to sit open-mouthed from amazement!

    Who appears in Mary Poppins

    The Headshot Box

    Adam Davidson
    Brandon Bishop

    Angeline Bell
    Nick James

    Glen Facey
    Kim Hardy

    Matt Cox
    Alishia Love

    Malinda Parris
    Chris Brown

    Rachel Spurrell
    Ross Ferguson

    Zizi Strallen
    Cathryn Farnsworth

    Joseph Millson
    Steve Lawton

    Charlie Stemp
    Nicolas Dawkes

    Jacqueline Hughes
    Yellowbelly Photography

    Ceili O'Connor
    Georges Biard

    Petula Clark
    Daniel Sutka

    Claire Machin
    Pete Bartlett

    Sam Lathwood
    Jennie Scott

    Rhys West
    Curtis Brown Website

    Jack North
    Sam Cox

    Jordan Livesey
    Claire Newman-Williams

    Lucie-Mae Sumner
    Ruth Crafer

    Monique Young
    The Headshot Box

    Jason Kajdi
    Vanessa Valentine

    Ben Redfern
    Michael Shelford

    Amy Griffiths
    Adam Bayjou

    Catherine Hannay
    Matt Nalton

    Mark Goldthorp
    Chris Mann

    Stan Doughty
    Jason Mitchell

    Lydia Boulton
    Jennie Scott

    Joanna Gregory
    MUG Photography

    Davide Fienauri
    Alan Byland

    Danielle Delys
    Anna Hull

    Claire Moore
    MUG Photography

    Ian Gareth-Jones
    Brandon Bishop

    Alex Pinder
    Ori Jones

    Lydia Bannister

    Yves Adang
    Claire Grogan

    Paul F Monaghan

