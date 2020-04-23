SIX musical tickets on sale now for limited run at on sale now for limited run at London's Lyric Theatre

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's SIX The Musical is coming to London's Lyric Theatre for a limited run for 11 weeks only!

Welcome to the show, to the histo-remix! And get ready to Lose Ur Head at the Queen's temporary new castle!

The premise for SIX, the West End musical

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of her-storical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of sisterly sass-itude.

Following last year’s sell-out pop-concert musical, and West End run, SIX comes to the Lyric Theatre powered by an all-female band.

Divorced! Beheaded! and now Live at the Lyric!

SIX at the Lyric Theatre is COVID Secure!

SIX will perform 9 COVID Secure shows a week. The capacity of the theatre has been reduced to comply with guidelines for social distancing. There will be hand sanitation stations throughout the theatre and audience and staff members will be required to wear face coverings. Temperature testing and track and trace measures will be followed in addition to contactless ticketing and payment methods along with the regular deep cleaning and sanitation of the theatre.

SIX musical creative team

SIX The Musical was co-written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss with Jamie Armitage as co-director with Moss. The production is choreographed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille and features set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Deiling, orchestrations by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, and associate direction by Grace Taylor and Franny Anne Rafferty.

British musical SIX production history

The modern retelling of King Henry VIII's six wives turned divas had its humble beginnings in 2017 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it was presented by history-loving Cambridge students. The concept of the show was born in a poetry class. As research for the show, Marlow read Antonia Fraser's "The Six Wives of Henry VIII" whilst Moss watched Lucy Worsley's documentary series Six Wives.

Since making its professional debut, the musical has crossed the pond for its North American premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and later was announced to head to Broadway. The West End production has been nominated for 5 Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best Musical, whilst the Broadway production was nominated for two Drama League Awards.

The award-winning musical returned to London's Arts Theatre and was set for an extended run before being impacted by COVID-19 closures. SIX is now set to be the first full-scale West End musical to return to the stage playing an 11 week COVID secure limited run at the Lyric Theatre.

SIX musical tickets for the Lyric Theatre run on sale!

Do not miss this historical return to the stage. The West End is back! Book your tickets to SIX at the Lyric theatre now.