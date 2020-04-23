Menu
    Six Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Six

    DIVORCED, BEHEADED, LIVE! AT THE LYRIC! Tickets to hit West End musical Six are among the hottest in Theatreland!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Age recommendation is 10+
    Running time
    1hr 15min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    21 May - 22 August 2021
    Content
    Recommended for 10+
    Special notice
    Capacity has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre. E-Tickets will be given. Online Venue Check-In: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket

    Six Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (677 customer reviews)

    Teresa J Harris

    23 April 20

    Best Show Ever!!!

    Kate webster

    11 March 20

    Absolutely amazing Would and have highly recommended

    Who appears in Six

    Aimee Spinks

    Alexia McIntosh
    Brandon Bishop

    Cherelle Jay
    Gabriel Mokake

    Courtney Bowman
    Ori Jones

    Danielle Steers
    MUG Photography

    Jarneia Richard-Noel
    MUG Photography

    Natalie Paris
    Faye Thomas

    Sophie Isaacs
    Donovan Watson

    Zara Macintosh
    Jennie Scott

    Hana Stewart

    Six news

    Six Musical set to be amongst first to reopen in May 2021! 4/3/2021, 11am
    Hamilton star Phillipa Soo expresses interest in joining SIX cast 12/1/2021, 2pm
    First Look: The girls of SIX The Musical rock it out at the Lyric Theatre 14/12/2020, 3.05pm
    London Theatres can open after Tier 2 is confirmed 26/11/2020, 12.15pm

