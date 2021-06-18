Menu
    Constellations Tickets at the Vaudeville Theatre, London

    Constellations

    Four new casts. One Relationship. Infinite Possibilites.

    Child policy
    10+
    Running time
    1hr 10min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    18 June - 12 September 2021
    Access
    Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah Audio described: Saturday 24 July, 2pm Captioned: Wednesday 28 July, 2.30pm Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker Audio described: Saturday 17 July, 2pm Captioned: Wednesday 20 July, 7.30pm Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey Audio described: Sunday 5th September, 2pm Captioned: Tuesday 7th September, 7.30pm Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd Audio described: Sunday 29 August, 2pm Captioned: Wednesday 1 September, 7.30pm

    Constellations news

    Constellations returns to the West End with four star casts! 16/4/2021, 12pm

    Play

