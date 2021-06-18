West End and Broadway hit Constellations tickets are on sale now!
Nick Payne’s Constellations is revived in the West End this summer at London’s Vaudeville Theatre. Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst returns to direct his West End and Broadway hit, only this time it will feature four different stars casts. Tickets for Constellations are now booking; and they are likely to sell fast, so act quickly to avoid missing out!
premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre
in 2021 and later transferred to the West End’s Duke of York’s Theatre
later that year following its critically acclaimed run. The play premiered on Broadway in 2015, starring Jake Gyllenhaal
and Ruth Wilson
. Nick Payne’s play is a mesmerizing exploration of love, science, the multi verse and the endless possibilities of hope or heartbreak.
Constellations; A Synopsis A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque. They hit it off and go for a drink. Or maybe they don’t. They go home together, or perhaps they go their separate ways. Maybe they break each other’s hearts or maybe their love story blossoms and grows. If life exists in the multiverse then the idea of infinite possibilities would be endless. So, two lovers meeting in the multiverse sees every possible future ahead of them, but perhaps a love of honey can make all the difference.
Constellations West End casts
The Award-winning play Constellations
returns to the West End but this time with a twist! There are four different casts who each take their turn to explore the infinite possibilities of a relationship in the multiverse. Each cast will refract the play afresh. Constellations
stars Sheila Atim
and Ivanno Jeremiah
(18 June – 1 August), Peter Capaldi
and Zoë Wanamaker
(23 June – 24 July), Omari Douglas
and Russell Tovey
(30 July – 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin
and Chris O’Dowd
(6 August – 12 September).
West End Constellations tickets are now booking!
Don’t miss your chance to see these four different star casts in the hit play which returns to the West End this summer. Tickets for Constellations
are set to be in high demand, book now to secure your seats at the Vaudeville Theatre
!