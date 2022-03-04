Death Drop Tickets at Criterion Theatre on sale now!

Guess who's back in the house? Heels click-clacking about? The star cast of Death Drop. These kitty girls are back to slay the day! Following their acclaimed premiere at the Garrick Theatre Death Drop now comes to London's Criterion Theatre for a limited run. Death Drop: A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery is guaranteed to make you laugh yourself silly!

Death Drop: A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery, what is it about?

This killer comedy is set to make West End herstory! Death Drop is serving you whodunnit, Agatha Christie-realness with a killer cast of drag queen favourites and endless belly laughs.

It's 1991 and a bangin' gang of guests flock to Shantay Manor on Tuck Island for a glamourous soirée to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Charles and Diana, and it's absolutely to die for! The suspense begins to build up once they reveal their dodgy pasts, resulting in savage confrontation and ferociously fierce fingerpointing.

But as the body count increases, maybe all is not as it seems. . . Packed with more ridiculous plot twists than a John Waters film, Death Drop is ready to work!

Who is starring in Death Drop at the Criterion Theatre?

The Criterion Theatre West End cast of Death Drop will star RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars, JuJuBee and Kitty Scott-Claus! Further announcements on the full drag company will be made in due course.

Death Drop was written by Holly Stars, based on an original idea by Christopher D. Clegg.

