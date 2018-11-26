“She's my best friend. God, I hate her.”

Don’t miss HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at it transfers to the West End for 12 weeks only at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Greetings, salutations. Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. Until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody…

Wickedly funny and with dazzling book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is based on the 1988 cult hit, that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, and produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, the team behind the acclaimed stage adaptation of Carrie. With direction from Andy Fickman and electrifying choreography by Gary Lloyd, this is one class production you can’t afford to skip.

How very.

Heathers- the Musical tickets are now available. Don’t miss the limited run that everyone is dying to see!

“Sheer joyful exuberance” City AM

“Heathers is a masterful deconstruction of hypocrisy and a hymn to acceptance and tolerance” Telegraph