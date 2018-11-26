Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Heathers The Musical Tickets at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

    Heathers The Musical

    Heathers returns to the West End!

    259 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    14+

    Child policy
    14+
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    21st June to 11th September 2021
    Content
    Recommended for ages 14 and above. Under 14s MUST be accompanied by an adult.
    Special notice
    Please note that this production contains strong language and sexual references. Under 14s MUST be accompanied by an adult. Under 25s please bring ID for bar purchases. This production contains strobe lighting and sudden loud noises. Please approach a Front of House staff member for more information. Please note that the producers cannot guarantee the appearance of a particular cast member at any specific performance, or after a performance for autographs. No refunds or exchanges will be offered as a result of a cast member’s unavailability to perform at any performance.

    Heathers The Musical Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (259 customer reviews)

    Amelia Alexander

    26 November 18

    It's the most fun I've ever had seeing a show, the audience were made to feel like they were a part of it and the comedic beats of the actors were fantastic, never laughed so much at a musical. Every single actor was fantastic and truly embodied their character, an especially unforgettable and remarkable performance from Jamie Muscato as J.D

    Jane Pitchford

    25 November 18

    Heaters was the best thing in the world. Words cannot describe how absolutely AMAZING the show was. So sad it’s over and I would watch it again with that cast in a heartbeat

    Next Available Performances of Heathers The Musical

    TODAY is 8th April 2021

    June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021

    Who appears in Heathers The Musical

    Michael Wharley

    Olivia Moore

    Young Rerepublicanette

    Faye Thomas

    Sophie Isaacs

    Heather McNamara

    Heathers The Musical news

    London Theatre Review: Heathers at the Theatre Royal Haymarket 16/11/2018, 3.10pm
    Heathers singalong is what we've been waiting for 30/10/2018, 3.19pm
    Dear Diary; it's October 2018 at the Haymarket 26/10/2018, 1.56pm
    Heathers the Musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket 28/9/2018, 3.25pm

    Tags:

    MusicalContemporaryLimited RunHalloweenOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies