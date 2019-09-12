Menu
    Joseph Tickets at the London Palladium, London

    Joseph

    Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns to the London Palladium in 2021!

    408 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    3+
    Running time
    2hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    1 July 2021 - 5 September 2021
    Content
    Children need to be able to sit in their own seat without any assistance
    Special notice
    Please Note: Full casting for the London Palladium 2021 run of Joseph has yet to be announced. Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan have been confirmed to reprise their roles as Joseph and the Pharaoh respectively, however, the appearance of any particular artist cannot be guaranteed for all performances.

    Joseph Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (408 customer reviews)

    Jens Stenbro

    12 September 19

    Amazing great show, top casting! (Only minus is the limited period of shows, I wish another period can be realized.)

    Elina Elliah

    20 August 19

    Amazing show - would high recommend!

    Who appears in Joseph

    MUG Photography

    Jac Yarrow

    Joseph news

    Musicals: The Greatest Show programme to be broadcast by BBC Radio 2 and BBC One 15/1/2021, 5pm
    Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat West End run rescheduled to 2021 29/5/2020, 12pm
    Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan confirmed to return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The Palladium 8/11/2019, 4.40pm
    Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to return in summer 2020 20/9/2019, 2pm

