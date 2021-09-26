Menu
    Life of Pi Tickets at the Wyndham's Theatre, London

    Life of Pi

    All new stage adaptation Life of Pi sets sail to Wyndham's Theatre Autumn 2021!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 8+. Under 3s will not be admitted. Please note all persons under 16 must be sat with an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 5min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    26 September 2021 - 9 January 2022

    Life of Pi news

    Life of Pi West End run rescheduled for late September 2021 15/12/2020, 6pm
    Who won at The Stage Awards 2020? 31/1/2020, 3.35pm
    Full casting announced for West End transfer of Life of Pi 31/1/2020, 3.05pm
    Winners announced for 2019 UK Theatre Awards 28/10/2019, 11.45am

