What's on at Other Palace
Other Palace Seating Plan
Getting to the Other Palace
Public transport is recommended. The nearest tube station to The Other Palace is Victoria Station (Circle/District/ Victoria Lines). The theatre is near Grosvenor Gardens (Stop Q) bus stop which is serviced by lines 2, 16, 36, 38, 52, 73, 82, and 148. If arriving by train the nearest railway station is Victoria Station. The nearest car parks to The Other Palace are the Victoria Station Car Park, the NCP Car Park in Semley Place and the Q-Park Pimlico in Winchester Street.