    Dirty Dancing Tickets at the Dominion Theatre, London

    Dirty Dancing

    Back in the West End for 10 weeks only... You’ll have the time of your life!

    23 customer reviews

    Child policy
    12+
    Running time
    2h 20mins including one interval
    Performance dates
    2 February - 16 April 2022

    Dirty Dancing Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (23 customer reviews)

    Chanan Fogel

    8 January 17

    The show was awesome, thanks very much for recreating the production! Theatre staff were tops, seat comfy - great overall experience.

    Diana Yeates

    4 January 17

    Great show! Would see it again x

    Dirty Dancing news

    Dirty Dancing returns to the West End in 2022! 26/11/2021, 10.30am
    Dirty Dancing to replace Viva Forever! 10/5/2013, 12am
    FIRE STOPS PERFORMANCE OF DIRTY DANCING AT THE ALDWYCH THEATRE 15/6/2011, 12am
    GOSSIP: BEACHES - THE MUSICAL HEADING TO BROADWAY? 25/5/2011, 12am

