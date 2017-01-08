West End Dirty Dancing tickets are available now!

Get ready to have the time of your life in 2022! Following the hugely successful 2021 UK tour, Dirty Dancing is back for a limited 10-week only run at London’s Dominion Theatre! Don’t put baby in a corner and be sure you’re ready to let loose with tickets for Dirty Dancing in the West End! This worldwide smash hit is set to be in high demand so be quick to secure your seats!

Dirty Dancing 2021 London run

After thrilling audiences across the UK in 2021 with a hit tour with the best production yet, the beloved musical seen by millions across the world, is headed to the West End’s Dominion Theatre for 10 weeks only from 2 February 2022! The stage version of Dirty Dancing is exploding with heart-pounding music, breath taking emotion and, of course, sensual dirty dancing.

What songs are in Dirty Dancing?

The musical features 35 hits songs, including ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Do You Love Me?’, ‘Love Man’, ‘Hey Baby’, ‘In the Still of the Night’, and the crowd favourite ‘I’ve Had The Time of My Life’.

What is Dirty Dancing about?

Dirty Dancing tells the iconic story of Baby and Johnny, two intensely passionate young souls from different worlds, who come together for what will be the most challenging and wonderful summer of their lives.

Dirty Dancing London cast and creatives

The West End cast of Dirty Dancing will be led by Michael O’Reilly as Johnny Castle opposite Kira Malou as Frances “Baby” Houseman with Carlie Milner as Penny Johnson. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Dirty Dancing has a book by Eleanor Bergstein and is directed by Federico Bellone. The production features choreography by Austin Wilks, lighting design by Valerio Tiberi, sound design by Armando Vertullo, costumer design by Jennifer Irwin with Richard John as supervising musical director. Dirty Dancing is produced by Karl Sydow, Lionsgate and Triple A Entertainment Group.