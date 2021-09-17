Jason Robert Brown’s award-winning musical, The Last Five Years, returns to London’s West End for the first time in over ten years, after two sensational sell-out seasons at Southwark Playhouse, and an internationally streamed performance watched by audiences worldwide.
This emotionally powerful and poignant story of two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of fiveyears, is underscored by a beautifully bittersweet score, featuring ‘I’m Still Hurting’, ‘Goodbye Until Tomorrow’ and ‘I Can Do Better Than That’.
Full of romance, wit and vivid storytelling, Jamie shares his story from the spark of their relationship’s giddy beginning, whilst Cathy’s side is told in reverse, from the end of their turbulent partnership. The two characters cross paths just once, as their stories collide during the middle of the show.
Jonathan O'Boyle's bold new production sees the actor-musicians playing the piano, ukulele and guitar live throughout the show, adding an additional musical narrative to the story and a unique magic to Brown’s exquisite songs.
The Last Five Years comes to the Vaudeville Theatre for a strictly limited 4-week season.