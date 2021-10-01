Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

    The fascinating story of Bob Marley gets the full West End treatment in the new bio-musical set to star Arinzé Kene.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    28 May - 19 December 2021
    Special notice
    Neither the late Bob Marley nor a holographic projection of the singer will be appearing in this production. Venue Dispatch: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket
    Access
    To be confirmed.

    Next Available Performances of Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    October 2021 November 2021 December 2021 January 2022 February 2022

    Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical news

    Bob Marley Musical Get Up! Stand Up! reschedules opening to Autumn 2021 18/2/2021, 5pm
    Book the best tickets for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical today! 1/12/2020, 9am
    West End Bob Marley musical now to be directed by Clint Dyer 22/7/2020, 1.40pm
    New musical based on Bob Marley's life Get Up, Stand Up! to run at the Lyric Theatre in 2021! 17/2/2020, 5.25pm

    Tags:

    MusicalPremiereCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHot TicketsContemporaryJukeboxStar PowerHen NightWest End Favourites

    We use cookies