    The Prince of Egypt Tickets at the Dominion Theatre, London

    The Prince of Egypt

    The Prince of Egypt is finally coming to London!

    This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

    This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted. Recommended for children 7+.
    Running time
    2hr 38min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking to 8 January 2022
    Special notice
    Performances 1 July to 4 September 2021 are socially distanced.

    The Prince of Egypt Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (378 customer reviews)

    Jacob Forrest

    18 October 20

    I took my wife to the show for her birthday and we sat in the second row from the front. I've been to a quite a few theatre shows, as has my wife, and I must say that this was by far my favourite! My wife put it up there with The Lion King. My wife had tears in her eyes and I was enthralled from start to finish. The costumes, music, actors, the set...it was an unforgettable experience. I would love to see the show again!

    Stephanie Bevan

    29 April 20

    The Prince of Egypt is the best show I have ever seen!!

    Next Available Performances of The Prince of Egypt

    Who appears in The Prince of Egypt

    Roberto Vivancos Studio

    Christine Allado
    Claire Newman-Williams

    Danny Becker
    Ruth Crafer

    Liam Tamne
    Faye Thomas

    Alexia Khadime
    Katie Knight Adams

    Debbie Kurup
    Peter Simpkin

    Gary Wilmot
    Adam Hills

    Adam Pearce
    Paul Nicholas Dyke

    Jack Harrison-Cooper
    Mark McGee

    Natalie Green
    Nick Andrews

    Felipe Bejarano
    Leigh Lothian

    Tanisha Spring
    Michael Shelford

    Jessica Lee
    Sam Mackay

    Scott Maurice
    MUG Photography

    Simbi Akande
    Samuel Black

    Soophia Foroughi
    Greg Veit

    Sam Oladeinde
    Brandon Bishop

    Silas Wyatt-Barke

    The Prince of Egypt news

    The Prince of Egypt to reopen at London’s Dominion Theatre in July! 12/3/2021, 10.20am
    The Prince of Egypt Cast Recording CD to be released 20 November 19/11/2020, 12.50pm
    (VIDEO) Watch fans of The Prince of Egypt musical perform "When You Believe" 9/7/2020, 11am
    The Prince of Egypt musical extends West End run, reopens ticket booking 22/6/2020, 12pm

